NH Town Elections 2026

Voters in towns across New Hampshire headed to the polls yesterday for the official Town Meeting Day. Residents cast ballots on municipal budgets, town and school officials, and weighed in on other town business. Some of the results include:

A $38 million bond narrowly passed yesterday in Epping, sparing the town the possibility of fines of nearly $100,000 per day. The bond, the largest in the town’s history, was pitched as a comprehensive fix for Epping’s failing wastewater treatment plant.

The Town of Alton voted down the town annual budget.

In Barrington, the voters there passed the town budget but voted down the proposed school budget. Residents there also passed a proposal to prohibit games of chance.

Belmont voters approved the town budget.

Fremont voted down the proposed town budget

Newmarket and North Hampton approved the proposed town budget.

In Hampton, Chuck Rage and Donald Bliss were elected to the Select Board in yesterday’s Town Meeting election, while voters rejected the town’s proposed operating budget.

Voters in the Oyster River School District which includes Durham, Lee and Madbury rejected a $9.8 million warrant article for renovations and additions to the district’s two elementary schools, Mast Way School of Lee and Moharimet School in Madbury.

The Town of Pelham also approved their town budget.