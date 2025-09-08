NH Trade Mission To Canada
Despite ongoing tariff conflicts, New Hampshire and Canada continue to maintain a strong economic relationship.
NH Gov. Kelly Ayotte is looking to build on this connection this week as she leads a trade mission to Canada.
In 2024, Canada was New Hampshire’s second-largest export market, with goods valued at $1.2 billion. Canada was also the state’s largest source of imports, valued at $1.7 billion.
The annual trip is an opportunity to connect with international businesses interested in partnerships.
The mission is scheduled to return to New Hampshire on Thursday.