NH Trade Mission To Canada

Despite ongoing tariff conflicts, New Hampshire and Canada continue to maintain a strong economic relationship.

NH Gov. Kelly Ayotte is looking to build on this connection this week as she leads a trade mission to Canada.

In 2024, Canada was New Hampshire’s second-largest export market, with goods valued at $1.2 billion. Canada was also the state’s largest source of imports, valued at $1.7 billion.

The annual trip is an opportunity to connect with international businesses interested in partnerships.

The mission is scheduled to return to New Hampshire on Thursday.