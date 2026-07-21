NH Traffic Advisories

NH Traffic Advisories
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 21, 2026

New Hampshire State Police say a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian led to the temporary closure of Interstate 95 North in Seabrook this morning. The northbound side of the highway was shut down just north of the Massachusetts border after the crash, but by 9 a.m., two lanes were back open.

 

The left southbound lane of the Everett Turnpike was temporarily closed following a crash this morning in Bedford. The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near the Bedford Road overpass.  No word on any injuries at this time.  At this hour, the crash scene has been cleared.

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