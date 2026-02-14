NH Vehicle Inspection Program Suspended

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 14, 2026

New Hampshire’s vehicle inspection program has been suspended until further notice.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s office announced the suspension yesterday following a federal judge’s decision to pause the repeal of the program.

The company that was contracted to run the program for the state — Gordon-Darby — had sued the state, alleging the state’s repeal of the program violates the Clean Air Act because it did not receive a waiver from the EPA.

The state had filed for the waiver but it’s still pending.

