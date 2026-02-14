NH Vehicle Inspection Program Suspended

New Hampshire’s vehicle inspection program has been suspended until further notice.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s office announced the suspension yesterday following a federal judge’s decision to pause the repeal of the program.

The company that was contracted to run the program for the state — Gordon-Darby — had sued the state, alleging the state’s repeal of the program violates the Clean Air Act because it did not receive a waiver from the EPA.

The state had filed for the waiver but it’s still pending.