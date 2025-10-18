NHAB’s Virtual Job Fair: October 20 – October 24!

Explore Exciting Careers in Broadcasting at the NH Virtual Job Fair

Think the only job at a broadcast station is behind a microphone? Think again!

New Hampshire’s broadcasting industry is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in a wide range of areas, including:

Advertising Sales

Promotions

News & Content Creation

Business Administration

Engineering

And much more!

Virtual Job Fair Details

📅 October 20 – October 24

🌐 broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com

During the NH Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair, you’ll discover information about the many careers available in the broadcast industry, as well as specific openings right here at our stations.

This online event makes it easy to browse opportunities, learn about the industry, and apply directly for jobs — all from the comfort of your own home.

Why Broadcasting?

Broadcasting is a dynamic, fast-paced industry that plays a key role in keeping our communities connected and informed. Whether your passion is business, creativity, technology, or storytelling, there’s a place for you in broadcasting.

Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to explore these opportunities and apply.

👉 Don’t miss your chance to jumpstart a rewarding career in New Hampshire’s exciting broadcast industry.

Visit broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com between October 20 and October 24 to take part.