Nicholas Hoult cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in ‘Harry Potter’ HBO series

Nicholas Hoult attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating Costume Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicholas Hoult is headed to Hogwarts.

The actor is set to play Gilderoy Lockhart in season 2 of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

HBO Max made the announcement in a post to Instagram on Tuesday.

"Magical Me indeed. Now, how many autographs would you like? Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in season two of the new HBO Original Harry Potter Series," the post is captioned.

The first season of the series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, debuts on HBO and HBO Max on Dec. 25. Its season 2 renewal was announced on May 6.

Gilderoy Lockhart was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The character is a famous, vain wizard known for his heroic acts that he has described in books written about himself. He takes over as the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast of the upcoming show as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The series is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Succession's Jon Brown, who was a writer on season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner for season 2. He will serve in the role alongside Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner of season 1.

Hoult isn't the first casting news about season 2. On May 18, ABC Audio confirmed that Gracie Cochrane, the actress who portrays Ginny Weasley in season 1, will not return to play the character in season 2 of the series.

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