Nick Reiner case in probate court as accused killer looks to access trust fund for defense

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 23, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Chris Torres/Pool/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) -- The fight over Nick Reiner's trust fund is expected to play out Monday in probate court in Los Angeles, with the 32-year-old looking to access money from the fund for his defense.

Nick Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, in the family's home in December.

An indictment unsealed last week charges Nick Reiner with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait, according to prosecutors. He also faces a special allegation that he used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife. The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty and has been appointed a public defender.

Nick Reiner is now looking to access more than $500,000 he says he's owed from a trust fund, saying he wants to use that money for his legal defense.

A financial steward for the trust fund argues that a piece of California law known as the "slayer statute" prevents a person from receiving trust fund money from a person they intentionally killed.

The steward said Nick Reiner is innocent until proven guilty, and if he's found not guilty, he would get the money. However, if the funds were given to Nick Reiner now and he were later found guilty, there would be no way of getting the money back.

Nick Reiner remains held on no bond and is next due in court on Sept. 15 for a pretrial hearing. No trial date has been set.

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