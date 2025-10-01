Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña spy series ‘Lioness’ renewed for season 3

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
October 1, 2025
L-R Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in 'Lioness.' (Ryan Green/Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are coming back for more Lioness. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan was given a third season renewal by Paramount+.

Kidman and Saldaña are executive producers on the series and star as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations.

Season 2, which debuted last year, also starred Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Dave Annable.

Kidman was nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the series.

Other shows in the Taylor Sheridan universe airing on Paramount+ include Tulsa King, which debuted season 3 in September; season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown out in October; and season 2 of Landman coming out in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

See a nearly unrecognizable Jacob Elordi in new ‘Frankenstein’ trailer

Andrea Tuccillo
Oct. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history

Shafiq Najib
Oct. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital