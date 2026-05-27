Nighttime Closures On Everett Turnpike

The NH State Department of Transportation is giving motorists a heads up about lane closures on the Everett Turnpike.

Crews will be out doing work on the Baboosic Lake Road overpass in Merrimack from seven p-m until six a-m through June 3rd.

There will be north and south lane closures, and this project is aimed at improving drainage before the bridge is replaced with a longer structure.

The current overpass is considered structurally deficient and will be demolished next year.