Nighttime Closures On Everett Turnpike

Nighttime Closures On Everett Turnpike
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 27, 2026

The NH State Department of Transportation is giving motorists a heads up about lane closures on the Everett Turnpike.

Crews will be out doing work on the Baboosic Lake Road overpass in Merrimack from seven p-m until six a-m through June 3rd.

There will be north and south lane closures, and this project is aimed at improving drainage before the bridge is replaced with a longer structure.

The current overpass is considered structurally deficient and will be demolished next year.

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