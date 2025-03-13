Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026

Mary Pat Thompson
March 13, 2025
CBS

The Golden Globes are doubling down on Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will officially return to host the 83rd annual awards ceremony in January 2026. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony, which was broadcast on Jan. 5.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a press release. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning to host.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun," Hoehne said.

