Nine Arrests During Thanksgiving Eve Patrols

Nine people face DUI charges as the result of a Thanksgiving Eve high-visibility saturation patrol by State Police in the NH Seacoast area.

From noon Wednesday November 26th, through the early morning hours of November 27th, troopers made 224 traffic stops, issued 79 citations and made nine arrests.

State Police said the focus of the enforcement initiative was the major corridors in Rockingham County as well as a section of Route 16, the Spaulding Turnpike.