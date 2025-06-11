Nintendo Switch 2 races to record sales, driven by Mario Kart World’s blockbuster debut

Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a turbo-charged start, thanks to a little help from Mario and his friends in Mario Kart World, smashing its own sales record by becoming the fastest selling Nintendo game system ever with more than 3.5 million units sold in just four days.

Nintendo sold an estimated 2.7 million units of the original Nintendo Switch in its first month when it launched in March 2017, but have now managed to move over 3.5 million units in just 96 hours, an almost 30% increase in sales in a much shorter period, the company said.

The Japanese company released the latest sales numbers on Wednesday and are aiming to sell 15 million units by March next year, putting them on track to meet or exceed expectations in the coming weeks and months.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the next generation console for the company, its first new system release in eight years, and features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and performance, as well as redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality, Nintendo said. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

"You'll probably see a first batch of people who can't live without it," van Dreunen said. "If you're a die-hard [Switch] fan, it's like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie,” Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist, a games industry-focused newsletter, told ABC News last week.

"Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will pay off," van Dreunen continued. "While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo's evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding … The console's focus on accessible and social gaming -- rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on technical specs -- underscores Nintendo's commitment to shared experiences for all ages."

The Nintendo Switch 2 system launched alongside the first brand new Mario Kart game in 11 years called Mario Kart World, featuring an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere with dynamic weather conditions, new game modes and up to 24 drivers at once -- the most in the 33-year-old series history.

Nintendo is hoping to build a base, as well as excitement for its new system, ahead of next month’s launch of a new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong called Donkey Kong Bananza, which Nintendo says will let players “unleash their inner Kong as they smash and bash their way through a wild, mayhem-packed action adventure.”

After its global launch last Thursday, Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for the retail price of $449.99, and is also available as a bundle with a digital download of “Mario Kart World” for $499.99.

