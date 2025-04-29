No charges for hockey player arrested in on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A professional hockey player who was arrested in connection with the 2023 on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson will not face charges, British prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, 29, was killed during an October 2023 game between two British professional teams, the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson, who was playing for the Panthers, suffered a fatal neck injury when he was slashed by a skate during the game.

A Steelers player was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter a month later in the incident. Following a "thorough" police investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service said Tuesday it has decided not to bring criminal charges against the player.

“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident," Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in a statement.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution," the statement continued. "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Prosecutors did not identify the hockey player who was arrested in the case.

The Panthers, who play in England's Elite Ice Hockey League, called Johnson's death a "freak accident" at the time.

