No charges for hockey player arrested in on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson

World News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
April 29, 2025
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A professional hockey player who was arrested in connection with the 2023 on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson will not face charges, British prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, 29, was killed during an October 2023 game between two British professional teams, the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson, who was playing for the Panthers, suffered a fatal neck injury when he was slashed by a skate during the game.

A Steelers player was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter a month later in the incident. Following a "thorough" police investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service said Tuesday it has decided not to bring criminal charges against the player.

“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident," Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in a statement.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution," the statement continued. "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Prosecutors did not identify the hockey player who was arrested in the case.

The Panthers, who play in England's Elite Ice Hockey League, called Johnson's death a "freak accident" at the time.

Prosecutors did not identify the hockey player who was arrested in the case.

The Panthers, who play in England's Elite Ice Hockey League, called Johnson's death a "freak accident" at the time.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Papal conclave will last only 2 or 3 days, cardinal predicts

David Brennan and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
Apr. 29, 2025
World News

US, Russia discuss Ukraine peace talks as amid dueling drone strikes

David Brennan, ABC News
Apr. 29, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital