No Ice Facility In Merrimack

The Department of Homeland Security will not move forward with a proposed ice facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

During the Governor’s trip to Washington last week, Ayotte had productive discussions with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hearing the concerns of the Town of Merrimack

This issue triggered controversy in Merrimack and at the State House from the very start, when the Washington Post reported that DHS had identified Merrimack as a potential site for a detention center to house immigrants detained as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation program.

The Governor thanked Secretary Noem for listening to the people of Merrimack and for the continued cooperation between DHS and New Hampshire law enforcement to secure the state’s northern border.