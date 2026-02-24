No Ice Facility In Merrimack

No Ice Facility In Merrimack
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 24, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security will not move forward with a proposed ice facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Today, NH Governor Kelly Ayotte announced that the Department of

Homeland Security (DHS) will not move forward with a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Merrimack.

During the Governor’s trip to Washington last week, Ayotte had productive discussions with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hearing the concerns of the Town of Merrimack

This issue triggered controversy in Merrimack and at the State House from the very start, when the Washington Post reported that DHS had identified Merrimack as a potential site for a detention center to house immigrants detained as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation program.

The Governor thanked Secretary Noem for listening to the people of Merrimack and for the continued cooperation between DHS and New Hampshire law enforcement to secure the state’s northern border.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Food Bank Director Is Attending SOTU

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 24, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Major Winter Storm Hitting NH And Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 23, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital