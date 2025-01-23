No Injuries Reported After Fire In Goffstown
No injuries are being reported following a fire at an apartment building in Goffstown.
Crews were called to the scene on College Road yesterday and saw smoke coming from the basement when they arrived.
Getting the flames under control proved to be a challenge for firefighters due to the cold and windy conditions.
Everyone inside of the building made it out safely and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced.