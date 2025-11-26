No Injuries Reported Following An Earthquake

No Injuries Reported Following An Earthquake
A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity - 3D render
New HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 26, 2025

No injuries or damage are being reported after yet another earthquake rattled New Hampshire.

This one-point-eight magnitude trembler hit yesterday and had an epicenter located about three-kilometers southwest of Kingston.

Police reported they received calls from people saying they felt and heard a large boom around the time of the earthquake.

There have been several small earthquakes in the state this year, including a three-point-eight magnitude one back in January.

RELATED ARTICLES

Triple A Says Gas Prices Lower Than Last Year

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 26, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Woman Charged With Murdering Mother-In-Law

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 26, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital