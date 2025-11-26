No Injuries Reported Following An Earthquake

A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity - 3D render

No injuries or damage are being reported after yet another earthquake rattled New Hampshire.

This one-point-eight magnitude trembler hit yesterday and had an epicenter located about three-kilometers southwest of Kingston.

Police reported they received calls from people saying they felt and heard a large boom around the time of the earthquake.

There have been several small earthquakes in the state this year, including a three-point-eight magnitude one back in January.