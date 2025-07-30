No Injuries Reported Following Fire In Epping 

July 30, 2025

No injuries are being reported after a large fire at a waste facility in Epping.

When crews arrived at the scene at ReSource Waste Services last night, they found a debris pile burning.

It took dozens of firefighters from multiple departments to finally get the flames under control.

A lack of access to water made their ask tougher, because water needed to be brought in from surrounding areas.

It’s believed the blaze was caused by spontaneous combustion.

