No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed

Active RockAlternative RockEntertainment News
Josh Johnson
April 1, 2025
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn't actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer's Body star, mgk wrote, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed." Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter's name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, "Wait guys...her name isn't 'Celestial Seed,'" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, "Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital