No Plans Are Made Yet For ICE Detainees
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 18, 2025

No plans are being made yet to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at Manchester’s Valley Street jail.

The facility’s superintendent says the jail has a capacity of 730 inmates and nearly 330 people are behind bars there right now.

The Strafford County Jail in Dover and a federal prison in Berlin are the only places where ICE detainees are held in the Granite State at this time.

The government pays Strafford County 100 dollars each day per detainee.

