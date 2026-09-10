No Significant Problems At NH Polls
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
The Attorney General’s Office said there were no significant problems at New Hampshire polling places during Tuesday’s primary election.
A total of 39 lawyers and investigators from the Department of Justice deployed across the state as poll inspectors.
They visited 260 locations to address questions or issues.
Additionally, an election law hotline staffed by attorneys and inspectors throughout primary day fielded 83 calls.