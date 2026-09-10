No Significant Problems At NH Polls

No Significant Problems At NH Polls
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 10, 2026

The Attorney General’s Office said there were no significant problems at New Hampshire polling places during Tuesday’s primary election.

A total of 39 lawyers and investigators from the  Department of Justice deployed across the state as poll inspectors.

They visited 260 locations to address questions or issues.

Additionally, an election law hotline staffed by attorneys and inspectors throughout primary day fielded 83 calls.

RELATED ARTICLES

Criminal Charges Expected In Bow Spa Investigation

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 10, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews

9/11 Memorial Light Beams Atop Mount Washington

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital