No Signs Of Any Election Interference

No Signs Of Any Election Interference
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 6, 2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office says there were no signs of any interference in Tuesday’s midterm election.

There were only 277 calls made to the AG’s Election Day hotline and most of them involved activity at polling places and voter turnout.

There were some questions about long lines and whether same-day voter registration was allowed.

It’s estimated a record of over 641-thousand voters cast their ballots on Election Day.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shelter In Place In Franklin Lifted

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews

Two Hikers Rescued On Mount Washington

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital