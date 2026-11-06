No Signs Of Any Election Interference
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
The NH state Attorney General’s Office says there were no signs of any interference in Tuesday’s midterm election.
There were only 277 calls made to the AG’s Election Day hotline and most of them involved activity at polling places and voter turnout.
There were some questions about long lines and whether same-day voter registration was allowed.
It’s estimated a record of over 641-thousand voters cast their ballots on Election Day.