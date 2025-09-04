No Winner In Powerball Wednesday Night

The Powerball jackpot has continued its ascent – now estimated at $1.70 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won on Oct. 11, 2023. Both of those record-setting prizes were won in California.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.