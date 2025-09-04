No Winner In Powerball Wednesday Night

No Winner In Powerball Wednesday Night
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2025

The Powerball jackpot has continued its ascent – now estimated at $1.70 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won on Oct. 11, 2023. Both of those record-setting prizes were won in California.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

RELATED ARTICLES

Claremont School Board Authorizes Bank Loan

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews

AARP Seeks Rehearing In Rate Request Case

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital