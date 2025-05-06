Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’ starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler gets release date

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 6, 2025
Peter Mountain/Netflix

Noah Baumbach's latest film starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler now has a release date.

The Oscar-nominated director's upcoming film, Jay Kelly, arrives on Netflix this fall, the streamer announced Tuesday. It will arrive in theaters on Nov. 14 before it will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

While there is currently no official synopsis for the film, the streamer calls it a "heartbreaking comedy" and has released this tagline: "Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn't know himself."

Baumbach has made three previous films for Netflix: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story and White Noise. He co-wrote Jay Kelly with actress Emily Mortimer.

David Heyman and Amy Pascal are producing the film. They are the duo set to produce the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios.

Mortimer co-stars in Jay Kelly, alongside Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Alba Rohrwacher and Baumbach's wife, Greta Gerwig.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

