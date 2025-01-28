Noah Centineo on filming in South Korea for ‘The Recruit’ season 2

Netflix

Noah Centineo is back with more action and comedy on season 2 of The Recruit.

In the Netflix drama, Centineo stars as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose life is upended when an Eastern European asset threatens extortion. As the connection to the CIA comes to light, Hendricks is drawn into dangerous international politics, risking everything to survive.

The first season, which premiered in 2022 with eight episodes, ended on a cliff-hanger with Hendricks and Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) captured and in serious danger.

Season 2, premiering Jan. 30, follows Hendricks as he takes on a high-stakes espionage mission in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threat may come from within the CIA itself, according to a synopsis.

In an interview with Good Morning America ahead of the premiere, Centineo shared his experience balancing his roles as both actor and executive producer.

"There's more of an obligation, I think, to really do your best to make sure other people are comfortable and they have what they need to do the job that they're hired to do," he said. "There's a little bit more checking of responsibility in that regard."

Centineo also discussed his experience filming in South Korea, noting that adjusting to the time difference was the biggest challenge.

"You know, developing or acclimating to the new time zone," he said. "The crews there were incredible, young, spirited, hard working, you know, really willing to work. And that was great, because I had never filmed there before — the locations were gorgeous."

He continued, "We just had so many signs and so many lights naturally that were built into the buildings, and then you just went down the street so that they reflected them, and it's super cinematic. The food is incredible there. Yeah, I had a wonderful time in South Korea."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.