Noah Wyle is back in scrubs in ‘The Pitt’ season 2 trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 16, 2025
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of 'The Pitt.' (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Dr. Robby starts a brand-new shift in The Pitt season 2 trailer.

HBO Max released the official trailer for the sophomore season of the Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series on Tuesday.

Emmy winner Noah Wyle is back in Dr. Robby's scrubs in the new trailer, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during of one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, "The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

Season 2 starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

"There's going to be a lot of time to self-reflect," Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) tells Dr. Robby of his sabbatical in the trailer. "You sure you can handle that?"

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premieres on Jan. 8, 2026. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

