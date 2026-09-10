‘Nobody Wants This’ gets season 3 release date at Netflix

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryCountry LifeEntertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
September 10, 2026
Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 1 of 'Nobody Wants This' season 3. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced the release date for Nobody Wants This season 3. The third season of the hit comedy series will premiere on the streaming service Oct. 22. Along with the date announcement, Netflix has shared new images and details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return to star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

The pair are joined by other series regulars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Netflix announced the show had been renewed for season 3 in November 2025. The show's creator, Erin Foster, teased what fans can expect, such as Joanne and Noah moving in together.

"We wanted to make sure that this couple is still fun and flirty with each other. That's the thing that makes them special and why they like each other so much," Foster told Netflix. "That’s the dynamic we’re looking to emulate in the show — that once you get settled in, it doesn’t have to stop being fun."

Co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan told Netflix that season 3 will finally find Morgan (Lupe) and Sasha (Simons) acknowledging their longtime chemistry.

“What’s interesting about the two of them is that they’re always navigating how they should be with each other … But then the curveball of Sasha now being single propels us into ‘OK, we are just friends, but now there’s this unspoken thing that exists,’” Kaplan said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Styles announces 2027 global stadium tour

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 10, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Billy Joel addresses his health, tells fans not to worry: ‘I’m still here’

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Sep. 10, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital