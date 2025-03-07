‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 begins production

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
March 7, 2025
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell’s character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody’s Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their "well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families," according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife and Bell’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘American Idol’ returns with new judge Carrie Underwood: ‘I know what they’re going through’

Andrea Dresdale
Mar. 7, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ending with season 3

Andrea Tuccillo
Mar. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital