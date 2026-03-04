Noem testifies before House committee after refusing to apologize for labeling Good, Pretti as domestic terrorists

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is sworn in as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is testifying on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row on Wednesday -- this time before the House Judiciary Committee, where she is again being grilled on the agency's immigration enforcement operations under her leadership.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee, began the hearing by attacking Noem over her handling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis and the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement earlier this year.

He said that after Good and Pretti's deaths in January, Noem launched a "smear campaign" against them as she made comments that labeled their conduct as "domestic terrorism."

"You've provided no evidence to back up your defamatory lie against either of these American citizens," Raskin said.

Raskin also insinuated that America is less safe because of her leadership of the Department of Homeland Security.

"You've turned our government against our people, and you've turned our people against our government," Raskin said. "But the people are winning today, although we know we must continue to wake up every day like the people of Minneapolis, and go out and fight for constitutional freedom."

In her opening statement, Noem called Raskin's comments lies, and said that they should be working together for families who lost loved ones to those who were illegally in the U.S.

When Noem appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, she faced intense questions -- both from Republicans and Democrats -- over her handling of ICE efforts in Minneapolis and her leadership of the agency in general. Many Democrats questioned Noem about the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti and her handling of the fallout.

During Tuesday's hearing, Noem refused to apologize for or retract her characterization of Pretti following the shooting, when she called his actions "the definition of domestic terrorism" without evidence.

Noem drew criticism for insinuating Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, wanted to "massacre" law enforcement before the evidence and investigation was complete. Pretti was licensed to carry a handgun. Video from multiple angles showed that Pretti did not try to draw his gun from his waistband before or during the scuffle with federal agents.

Noem said Good "weaponized her vehicle," which she said was an "act of domestic terrorism" without evidence. DHS said that agents in the interaction with Good acted in self-defense in shooting her; local and state officials have disputed federal officials' claims.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Tuesday attacked Noem in a roughly 10-minute tirade, during which he called DHS a "disaster" and "failure" under her leadership.

Her testimony comes as much of DHS -- from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Transportation Security Administration to the Coast Guard -- remains shut down amid a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over how to reform ICE. Democrats have said they will fund the department only if changes are made to the agency following the deaths of Good and Pretti.

