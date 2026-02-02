Nonprofit Founder On A Leave Of Absence

Nonprofit Founder On A Leave Of Absence
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 2, 2026

The founder of a youth robotics nonprofit in Manchester remains on a leave of absence.

Dean Kamen, who created FIRST Robotics back in 1989, is on leave from the board of directors after being named multiple times in the latest batch of files released involving Jeffrey Epstein.

An email provided in those documents detailed a plan for Kamen to spend a night at Epstein’s private island.

Kamen says after early discussions, he realized Epstein was only interested in self promotion.

He’s not accused of any wrongdoing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Motorists Seeing Steady Prices At Pump

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

John E. Sununu Endorsed By President Trump

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital