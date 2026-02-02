Nonprofit Founder On A Leave Of Absence

The founder of a youth robotics nonprofit in Manchester remains on a leave of absence.

Dean Kamen, who created FIRST Robotics back in 1989, is on leave from the board of directors after being named multiple times in the latest batch of files released involving Jeffrey Epstein.

An email provided in those documents detailed a plan for Kamen to spend a night at Epstein’s private island.

Kamen says after early discussions, he realized Epstein was only interested in self promotion.

He’s not accused of any wrongdoing.