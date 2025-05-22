Nor’ Easter Headed To The Region

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 22, 2025

A coastal storm is set to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon and tonight, with the strongest gusts likely to be close to the coast.

The heaviest rain will likely fall in southern New Hampshire and Maine, where up 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible. Lighter totals, closer to a quarter to a half inch of rain, are expected north of the White Mountains.

A  wind advisory is in effect for late today into early Friday along the coast where winds could gust over 40 mph at times.

The best chance of a few scattered power outages will be right near the coast.

