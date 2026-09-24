Nor’easter Likely To Affect NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
A powerful early season Nor’easter is likely to affect New Hampshire from tomorrow night into the weekend.
There is the potential for one-to-three inches of rain, northeast winds gusting at 25-to-35 miles per hour, high surf and dangerous rip currents.
There’s the chance for coastal flooding at high tides throughout the weekend.
Forecasters note a shift of 50-to-100 miles would significantly change the intensity of the storm.