Nor’easter Likely To Affect NH

Nor’easter Likely To Affect NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 24, 2026

A powerful early season Nor’easter is likely to affect New Hampshire from tomorrow night into the weekend.

There is the potential for one-to-three inches of rain,  northeast winds gusting at 25-to-35 miles per hour, high surf and dangerous rip currents.

There’s the chance for coastal flooding at high tides throughout the weekend.

Forecasters note a shift of 50-to-100 miles would significantly change the intensity of the storm.

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