Nor’easter Likely To Affect NH

A powerful early season Nor’easter is likely to affect New Hampshire from tomorrow night into the weekend.

There is the potential for one-to-three inches of rain, northeast winds gusting at 25-to-35 miles per hour, high surf and dangerous rip currents.

There’s the chance for coastal flooding at high tides throughout the weekend.

Forecasters note a shift of 50-to-100 miles would significantly change the intensity of the storm.