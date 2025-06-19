North Korea launches more than a dozen rockets, South Korea says

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(SEOUL and LONDON) --- North Korea launched "more than a dozen" rockets on Thursday morning, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said.

The rockets were launched at about 10 a.m. local time from the Sun'an area of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, the ministry said, adding that "the details are being analyzed by the Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities."

"Our military maintains the ability and posture to respond overwhelmingly to any provocation while paying attention to various trends in North Korea under a strong joint defense posture between Korea and the United States so that North Korea does not misjudge in the current security situation," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the rockets were fired into the Yellow Sea, which is known in the south as the West Sea.

