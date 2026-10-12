North Korea test-fires suspected ballistic missiles, Japan says

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LONDON and TOKYO -- North Korea test-fired on Monday at least two suspected ballistic missiles, both of which fell into the sea to the country's east, Japanese officials said.

"Earlier today, sometime after 9 a.m., North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles from its interior toward the northeast and east; the missiles are estimated to have landed near North Korea's east coast and in the Sea of ​​Japan," Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Pyongyang has since the beginning of the year conducted at least 11 test-launches of some 18 ballistic missiles and other projectiles, "which already exceeds last year's number of launches by more than double and the number of projectiles by about triple," Takashi Koyari, Japan's vice minister of defence for policy, told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

The first launch on Monday came at about 9:19 a.m. local time, the ministry said. That missile climbed to about 20 km, or about 12 miles, in altitude and flew a distance of about 220 km, or about 142 miles, the ministry said.

The second was launched at about 9:36 a.m. and climbed higher, to about 70 km, or about 43 miles, and flew farther than 910 km, or about 565 miles, the ministry said.

"Regarding the second missile, Japan, the United States, and South Korea are currently conducting a detailed joint analysis, including the possibility that it flew on an irregular trajectory," the ministry said.

The launches on Monday were the first to be reported since Oct. 3, when another ballistic missile was fired into the sea, according to South Korea's military.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the test-launches, Koyari said, but the "actions by North Korea threatens the peace and security of our country, the region, and the international community."

"Regarding this launch, we have lodged a stern protest and strong condemnation with North Korea through our embassy channel in Beijing," Koyari said.

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