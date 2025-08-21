Northwood Community Mourning A Local Firefighter

Northwood Community Mourning A Local Firefighter
August 21, 2025

The Northwood community is mourning the sudden death of a local firefighter.

Northwood Fire Captain Christopher Brown, described as a dedicated and valued member of the community, died suddenly this week at the age of 42.

The Northwood Fire Department transported Brown from Portsmouth Regional Hospital to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Concord yesterday afternoon to determine his cause of death.

Capt. Brown died Tuesday after working at the fire department for 24 years.

