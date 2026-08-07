NPS to flush Reflecting Pool pipes as it blames issues on previous administrations

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool is shown partially filled on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was partially refilled on Friday to flush out what the National Park Service said were clogged pipes that supply water to the monument, marking the latest twist in the Trump administration's plagued renovation project.

NPS wrote in a sign posted outside the Reflecting Pool that more than half of the 58 supply ports were "deemed nonfunctioning" due to buildup and needed to be cleared.

The posting blamed the clogged lines on "years of neglect by previous administrations," echoing attempts by President Donald Trump to pin the Reflecting Pool's ongoing troubles on his predecessors.

Leaks and cracks in the piping have long afflicted the pool, which was constructed in the 1920s.

President Barack Obama undertook a $35 million renovation in the 2010s, installing a treatment plant to purify water piped in from the Tidal Basin, but it did not eliminate the leaks from both the pipes and between the slabs of the pool itself.

President Trump has long fixated on the leaking pipes installed during the Obama renovation. When he announced the renovation project in April, he said the pool was "filthy dirty" and had "leaked like a sieve for many years." The administration's spring renovation, however, was limited to repainting the bottom of the pool and installing a new filtration system, leaving the pipes untouched.

Issues have plagued Trump's $16 million renovation project since it was unveiled earlier this summer. In mid-June, algae blooms turned the pool a murky green and the newly-installed liner appeared to peel off.

Trump has attributed the problems to vandalism. But charges brought against several visitors accused of damaging the pool have not held up in court.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who originally brought the charges, moved to drop four of the cases last week, saying publicly that evidence indicated the damage was caused by a flawed renovation, not intentional sabotage.

Pirro explained her decision to dismiss the most high-profile charge -- a felony indictment against former Olympian David Hearn -- in a revelatory 20-page filing last Friday, calling the renovation "hasty" and "botched." She said she brought the case before she was provided internal Department of Interior documents proving that concerns about the peeling pool liner predated the alleged vandalism.

The public about-face drew Trump's ire, who continues to attribute the damage to vandalism, and led to questions about Pirro's future as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Meanwhile, Hearn is seeking to dismiss the case with prejudice to ensure charges cannot be revived against him. His lawyers have not ruled out further legal action of their own.

The pool, which remains fenced off and empty alongside the sides, was drained for repairs in mid-July. Trump claimed at the time that the repairs would "fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals" and promised it would be "refilled and put back into service soon."

The National Park Service posting warned on Friday that the "flushing may temporarily discolor the water as buildup in the pipes is cleaned out." The Department of Interior provided a similar explanation when algae first discolored the pool, saying it was residual growth from reactivated supply lines.

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