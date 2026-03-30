NTSB investigating deadly school bus crash that killed 2 students

School bus (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images FILE)

(MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn.) -- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Tennessee that killed two middle school students.

The NTSB said it has "initiated a safety investigation in coordination with the Tennessee Highway Patrol" into Friday's deadly crash in Carroll County.

"The NTSB investigation will examine school bus driver performance, student passenger occupant protection, and the oversight of school transportation operations," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The investigation can take one to two years to complete, with a preliminary report possible in about 30 days, the NTSB said.

The crash involved a school bus from Montgomery County, a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, authorities said. Dash cam video showed the bus initially colliding with the dump truck.

"The details of the crash are still ongoing," Tennessee Highway Patrol Maj. Travis Plotzer said at a press briefing on Friday, adding that it doesn't appear the dump truck "had any contributing factors to the crash."

Two students on the school bus were pronounced dead at the scene, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Authorities have not released any additional details on them.

Several others were injured in the crash, with multiple victims airlifted to trauma centers in Memphis and Nashville, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said a group of eighth grade students and educators from Kenwood Middle School were on the bus headed to Jackson, Tennessee, for a weekend competition when the crash occurred.

"In a moment, their lives and their families' lives were upended," Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Director Jean Luna-Vedder said in a message to the school community over the weekend. "As a mother and a lifelong educator, I cannot begin to imagine the fear and pain they continue to endure. I ask that everyone pray and wrap their arms around these students, employees, their families, and the entire Kenwood community."

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