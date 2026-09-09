NTSB to release readout from cockpit voice recorder following Amazon cargo plane crash that killed 5

Investigators continue work to determine what caused the crash of an Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The National Transportation Safety Board expects to interview the two pilots who were in the cockpit of an Amazon Air cargo plane that overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, crashing into a van and leaving five people dead.

At a press briefing Tuesday night, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorders, which she said contains two hours of good-quality audio, and the flight data recorder, which she said contains 55 hours' worth of data.

Investigators have already combed through some of the data, which indicated that the plane was coming in for landing, but that several seconds before the recording ends, throttles increased consistent with a "go-around thrust," NTSB investigator Chihoon Shin said. A few seconds later, brakes were reapplied and continued to be applied until the end of the recording, but there was no indication that speed brakes or thrust reversers were deployed, he said.

Homendy said the NSTB expected to release a readout of the voice recorder on Wednesday after the pilots had been interviewed.

The cargo plane, Amazon Air Flight 7598 arriving from Puerto Rico, was carrying about 32,000 pounds of mostly contact lenses, Homendy said.

When it overran the runway, the plane hit a Ford Econoline van owned by a company that cleans aircraft, with seven people inside.

The five people who were killed were identified by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office as: Rolando Aleman Leon, 55; Yoel Rodriguez Narajo, 53; Julio C. Pineda, 75; Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53; and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47.

The aircraft's two pilots were treated and have been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

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