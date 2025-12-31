Number Of Flu Cases Still On The Rise

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 31, 2025

What has already been a rough start to flu season in New Hampshire is continuing to worsen.

Health experts say cases have been on the rise over the last few weeks and it’s likely those numbers will keep growing due to holiday gatherings and cold weather forcing people to be inside.

The state epidemiologist says while this year’s flu vaccine isn’t a perfect match, it does provide protection against serious illness.

To find an immunization clinic in your area, head to vaccines.gov.

