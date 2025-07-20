Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county

National News
Jack Moore, ABC News
July 20, 2025
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) -- Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

"Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list," the city of Kerrville said in news release. "This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status."

Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.

"We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. "Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three."

In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County -- including 70 adults and 37 children.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in NYC park

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Jul. 20, 2025
National News

Fire engine thief wanted after car-smashing rampage

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Jul. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital