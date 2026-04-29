Number Of Ticks On Rise Across NH

Number Of Ticks On Rise Across NH
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 29, 2026

With the weather warming up, the NH state Center for Disease Control is reporting an increase in tick activity.

Lyme disease cases from tick bite are already being reported at Granite State hospitals.

In addition to Lyme, tick bites can also leave people vulnerable to other illnesses that can mostly be treated with antibiotics.

The best advice is to check yourself and your clothing for ticks if you spend any time outdoors.

Pet owners should also ensure their animals wear a tick prevention product.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 4-29-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 29, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Investigation Is Launched Into Sales Tax

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital