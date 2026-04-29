Number Of Ticks On Rise Across NH

With the weather warming up, the NH state Center for Disease Control is reporting an increase in tick activity.

Lyme disease cases from tick bite are already being reported at Granite State hospitals.

In addition to Lyme, tick bites can also leave people vulnerable to other illnesses that can mostly be treated with antibiotics.

The best advice is to check yourself and your clothing for ticks if you spend any time outdoors.

Pet owners should also ensure their animals wear a tick prevention product.