'Numerous people' stabbed in DC, suspect in custody: Police

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
April 3, 2025

(WASHINGTON) -- "Numerous people" have been stabbed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, police said.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

Seven people were transported from the scene to the hospital, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson.

The stabbing incident occurred in the area of Meigs Place and Montello Avenue NE, D.C. police said on X.

Authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

