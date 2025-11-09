NYC firefighter dies after ‘medical episode’ while battling 5-alarm Brooklyn fire

National News
Ahmad Hemingway, ABC News
November 9, 2025
FDNY

(NEW YORK) -- Patrick Brady, a New York City firefighter, had a "medical episode" while battling a five-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Saturday and later died at the hospital, officials said.

Brady, 42, was an 11-year veteran of the department, FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said in a joint press release with Mayor Eric Adams.

"Firefighter Patrick Brady gave his life protecting the city we all love; there is no sacrifice that is more selfless than the actions that took place this evening,” Adams said in a statement.

Brady had been battling a fire on the roof of 9407 Kings Highway in Brooklyn on Saturday when he had a "medical episode" and went into cardiac arrest, the department said. He was treated on the scene and then rushed to Brookdale hospital, where he later died, officials said.

"A resident of Queens, he is survived by his wife, Kara, and his two brothers, Jimmy and Brian, who are both FDNY Firefighters," the department said. Other members of his family, including cousins and uncles, are also FDNY Firefighters, according to the department. 

"This family is a firefighter family," Adams said during a somber press conference held at Brookdale hospital in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

"They've been dedicated to protecting the lives of New Yorkers, and we will all cherish Patrick's memory," Adams added. 

