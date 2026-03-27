NYPD, FBI disrupt alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist

National News
Aaron Katersky and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
March 27, 2026
In this May 15, 2025, file photo, Nerdeen Kiswani speaks at a Nakba day protest in Brooklyn, New York. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) -- The NYPD and the FBI said they have disrupted an alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist, according to law enforcement officials and unsealed court documents.

Authorities arrested Alexander Heifler in Hoboken on Thursday night on charges of unlawfully possessing and unlawfully making firearms. He is also accused of plotting to "go after" activist Nerdeen Kiswani, co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, who is an organizer of many of the pro-Palestinian protests in New York City.  

Kiswani is not identified by name in the criminal complaint, but she posted on social media the FBI informed her she was the alleged target.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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NYPD, FBI disrupt alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist

National News
Aaron Katersky and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
March 27, 2026
In this May 15, 2025, file photo, Nerdeen Kiswani speaks at a Nakba day protest in Brooklyn, New York. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) -- The NYPD and the FBI said they have disrupted an alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist, according to law enforcement officials and unsealed court documents.

Authorities arrested Alexander Heifler in Hoboken on Thursday night on charges of unlawfully possessing and unlawfully making firearms. He is also accused of plotting to "go after" activist Nerdeen Kiswani, co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, who is an organizer of many of the pro-Palestinian protests in New York City.  

Kiswani is not identified by name in the criminal complaint, but she posted on social media the FBI informed her she was the alleged target.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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NYPD, FBI disrupt alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist

Aaron Katersky and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Mar. 27, 2026
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Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

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