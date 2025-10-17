Obama endorses New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill

Democratic candidate for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill speaks to a crowd alongside Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, in Westville New Jersey on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Sherrill is set to square off against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli on November 4 for the position as New Jersey's 57th Governor. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed New Jersey’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, in a new ad first reported by ABC News.

"Mikie’s integrity, grit, and commitment to service are what we need right now in our leaders. Mikie Sherrill is the right choice for your next governor,” Obama said in the spot, released Friday morning.

Obama highlights Sherrill’s veteran status and argues she’s best suited to lower prices, as the party sees successes homing in on affordability.

"Mikie is a mom who will drive down costs for New Jersey families. As a federal prosecutor and former Navy helicopter pilot, she worked to keep our communities safe,” Obama said in the ad.

Sherrill currently maintains a polling edge over her Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Sherrill said she was “grateful” for the former president’s support and urged voters to plan to head to the ballot box on or before Election Day.

"This November, we have an opportunity to chart a different path forward — to reject the chaos in Washington and lower costs in New Jersey — and I’m so grateful to have President Obama’s support and endorsement in this race. President Obama led historic efforts to lower healthcare costs and, now, Jack Ciattarelli is all in on Trump’s plans to raise premiums and kick hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans off their healthcare," said Sherrill.

Per a new Quinnipiac survey, Sherrill leads Ciattarelli by six points. That same poll found that New Jersey voters say Sherrill would do a better job in handling schools and the NJ transit, and 61% of likely voters also say Sherrill’s background serving in the U.S. Navy for nine years makes them think more favorably of her.

Two governors' races dominate this upcoming off-cycle Election Day, as Democrats hope to cling to power in the Garden State and flip control from Republicans in Virginia, as both incumbents are term-limited. On Wednesday, Obama boosted Virginia Democrats’ pick for governor, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, in a similar fashion.

Obama has been publicly supporting Sherrill, whom he calls a “friend” in the ad. His first fundraiser since the November elections was with the Democratic National Committee in New Jersey back in June, where he appeared alongside Sherrill.

More out-of-state Democrats are also throwing weight behind Sherill in the closing weeks of the race -- over the weekend, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are set to campaign with her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.