Obama Presidential Center’s grand opening celebrations to begin in June

Workers finish installing words from President Barack Obamaâs speech marking the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march,Â on the exterior of the Obama Presidential Center Museum building on Feb. 17, 2026, in Chicago. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) -- The Obama Presidential Center’s grand opening celebrations will begin in June, almost five years after its groundbreaking in Chicago, the Obama Foundation announced.

The center -- a museum and public gathering space in honor of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama -- will be dedicated on Thursday, June 18, and the campus will open to the public the next day, the foundation said in a press release.

The celebrations will run through June 21 "with a series of events that bring together the changemakers, community members, volunteers, and supporters who made the Obama presidency a reality and that welcome visitors to celebrate the power of hope and change," the foundation said.

"It is easy to look around right now and feel like the challenges we face are simply too big," President Obama said in a video posted to social media. "But hope is not about ignoring the hard stuff. It is that thing inside us that insists something better awaits if we are willing to work for it. Here on the South Side of Chicago, hope is getting a permanent home."

The presidential center had sparked some controversy with community organizers expressing concern that development in the historic Jackson Park neighborhood of Chicago's South Side could lead to gentrification of the neighborhood, while park preservationists challenged the construction in court, citing environmental concerns.

President Obama told "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts ahead of the groundbreaking in 2021 that he's "absolutely confident" that the center will benefit the local community.

