OD Totals Are Still On Pace For Record

OD Totals Are Still On Pace For Record
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Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 19, 2026

Drug overdose totals are still on pace for record lows in two of the state’s largest cities.

Data from American Medical Response reveals there were seven suspected opioid overdose deaths last month, with four in Manchester and three in Nashua.

Still, both cities remain on track for the lowest level of suspected opioid overdoses since AMR began tracking them over a decade ago.

People who are battling addiction can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 211.

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