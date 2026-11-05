‘Off Campus’ gets season 2 premiere date

Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) in 'Off Campus' season 1. (Liane Hentscher/Prime Video)

It's almost time to return to Briar University.

Prime Video has revealed the premiere date for season 2 of its hit series Off Campus. The second season of the TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling books arrives on April 28, 2027.

Season 2 of Off Campus follows the romance between Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, and college hockey star Dean Di Laurentis, who is played by Stephen Kalyn.

The official Off Campus and Prime Video Instagram accounts shared a video with Abdalla and Kalyn to celebrate the release date announcement.

The video finds someone knocking on the Dean's Office door at Briar University. Kalyn answers the door and we see Abdalla right beside him.

"What, you miss us?" Kalyn asks.

"Dean and Allie are officially back for season 2," Abdalla says, before the door closes to reveal that April 28, 2027, is the premiere date.

Off Campus is about "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood," according to an official description.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli starred in the show's first season. They return for season 2 alongside the ensemble cast that includes Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. Hamilton's Phillipa Soo is set to recur in the season, while Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph will guest star.

Louisa Levy created Off Campus. She co-showruns and executive produces the series alongside Gina Fattore. Season 1 is Prime Video’s most-viewed series debut season of all time among women between the ages of 18 and 34.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.