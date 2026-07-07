Off-Duty Officer Is Still Recovering

Off-Duty Officer Is Still Recovering
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 7, 2026

An off-duty police officer is recovering after being stabbed during an incident in Peterborough.

Police were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Grove Street Sunday and found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds and the off-duty officer stabbed.

The man who died was 24-year-old Jack Hutchings and there’s no word on the officer’s condition.

The incident was the result of an altercation between two neighbors and the AG’s office says this wasn’t an officer-involved shooting.

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