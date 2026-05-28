Officer Involved Shooting In Milton

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said a man was injured in a shooting involving police in Milton last night..

As the investigation continues today, the New Hampshire State Police say Milton Elementary School and Nute Middle-High School are closed for the day as the investigation is underway in the area.

According to officials, police were called to an address on Elm Street, where they found a man barricaded inside his vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun.

During an interaction between officers and the man, shots were fired, and the man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Officials said there is no known threat to the public.