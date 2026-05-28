Officer Involved Shooting In Milton

Officer Involved Shooting In Milton
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 28, 2026

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said a man was injured in a shooting involving police in Milton last night..

As the investigation continues today, the New Hampshire State Police say Milton Elementary School and Nute Middle-High School are closed for the day as the investigation is underway in the area.

According to officials, police were called to an address on Elm Street, where they found a man barricaded inside his vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun.

During an interaction between officers and the man, shots were fired, and the man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Officials said there is no known threat to the public.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Take Back Hampton Beach” Petition Drive

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Tourism Concerns

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital