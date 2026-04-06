Officer Involved Shooting In Northfield

Officer Involved Shooting In Northfield
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 6, 2026

The NH Attorney General’s office is investigating an officer involved shooting overnight  in Northfield where one  woman is dead after being shot by police.

Northfield police were called to a home on Vine Street for a reported domestic disturbance. While officers were responding to that call, an adult woman was shot by a police officer. She died at the scene.

The exact events leading up to the shooting are still unclear at this time.

The Attorney General’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

A steady presence of New Hampshire State Police are still on the scene this morning.  The woman’s name has not been released, and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office has not released the name of the police officer involved.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, there is no known threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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